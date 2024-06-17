Northern Virginia drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling fentanyl

A northern Virginia drug dealer is heading to prison after attempting to sell fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Leaders in Prince William County emphasized the seriousness of this prosecution, highlighting its potential to save lives.

In a joint federal and state operation, 21-year-old Jaborn Maldonado of Woodbridge was arrested and has pleaded guilty.

He will serve at least five years in prison for the distribution and possession of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Maldonado was arrested in April 2023 by Prince William County Police, U.S. Marshals, and ATF agents when he attempted to sell fentanyl pills to an undercover officer.

During his arrest, Maldonado informed officers that he was armed, and agents recovered a loaded gun and almost 200 pressed blue fentanyl pills.

A simultaneous search of his home in Woodbridge revealed a scale, money, firearm accessories, and an additional phone.

Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth stated that fentanyl poses a significant danger to the community, expressing relief that her office secured a conviction and sentence.

"Fentanyl, of course, is a very deadly substance, so we take this very seriously. This individual had 200 pills of fentanyl and had some weapons, which the combination of firearms and any drug that’s being distributed tends to result in violence in our community," Ashworth told FOX 5.

Ashworth noted that opioids are a societal problem, with Virginia experiencing an increasing number of fentanyl overdoses and related deaths.

From 2021 to 2023, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham reported 177 fatal fentanyl overdoses, with at least 10 cases this year.

"I’ve seen far too many fentanyl overdoses in my short time. I’ve only been in office for 4.5 years now. We do our part in the criminal justice system to prosecute these individuals, but we need to get on board and get people mental health treatment," Ashworth added.

Maldonado was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 years suspended, resulting in five active years behind bars, followed by probation.

Ashworth commended the judge for the substantial sentence, hoping it serves as a deterrent and underscores the community's commitment to addressing the fentanyl crisis.