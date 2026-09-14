Manassas cancels ‘First Friday’ event following fatal shooting of 16-year-old bystander

article

The Brief Manassas has canceled its upcoming "First Friday" event, which was scheduled for Oct. 2. The cancellation comes after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting during last month's event. The city will re-evaluate safety measures and protocols and discuss how to move forward.



The City of Manassas canceled its upcoming "First Friday" event following a shooting that killed a 16-year-old bystander during one of the monthly gatherings.

What we know:

"First Friday" was scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 in Old Town. The event attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors.

The deadly shooting occurred during a dispute between three men who have since been arrested. Police believe 19-year-old Xavier Wanzer and 23-year-old Talib Davis exchanged gunfire with 21-year-old Tasheem Douglas. Police said they knew each other and had a history of conflict.

Wanzer and Davis were both charged with malicious wounding, shooting in a public place, and felony possession of a firearm. Douglas was charged with second-degree murder. All three were held without bond.

READ MORE | 2 more suspects arrested for shootout that killed 16-year-old girl in Manassas

After the shooting, city officials said safety measures and event protocols will be re-evaluated.

"To the Manassas community, we remain resolute that violence has no place in our city. Any future events will require careful reflection and evaluation in light of this tragedy," the city said in a statement.

The City and Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) plan to use the hiatus to review the gatherings, gather public feedback, and explore ways to ensure future events safely serve the community.

The Manassas City Council is set to discuss how to move forward during its next meeting on Monday, September 21.