MPD searching for 2 suspects in Northeast DC shooting

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects connected to a shooting in Northeast D.C. last month. A man was held up at gunpoint and shot on Gallatin Street NW around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. The Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of the two suspects.



The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say shot a man while trying to rob his tools on Gallatin Street NW in Northeast Washington, D.C., last month.

What we know:

The shooting happened on May 28 on Gallatin Street NW. Police said that around 6:15 p.m. that day, a man was taking his tools out of his truck, when he was held up at gunpoint. Officers said the man got into a physical altercation with two suspects before they shot at him, hitting him once. Detectives say the suspects fired approximately three rounds during the struggle.

File Photo.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim survived and was unable to comment when reporters attempted to reach him.

What you can do:

On Wednesday, MPD shared photos of the two suspects seen on surveillance cameras near the scene of the shooting. Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men captured in surveillance video and images, including footage showing them moving through a back alley near the scene.

One of the suspects can be seen in a brown Nike T-shirt and black shorts, wearing a black Nike backpack. The other was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants. Both suspects were wearing masks. Surveillance video also shows one of the suspects running from the scene after the shooting, and investigators say both individuals were able to escape.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Neighbors living nearby described feeling nervous and scared following the shooting, saying the incident happened close to home in a residential area.