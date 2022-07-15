North Carolina farmer wins $100K lottery after he craved a steak
Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings.
A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner.
William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release.
That’s when he decided to buy a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket.
Earlier that day, Jones had won another $500 on an Extreme Cash lottery ticket — which is why he tried his luck again.
"I tell you what, it was worth the $20," Jones said, as the press release also noted.
Jones collected his prize on Tuesday.
He brought home $71,016 after state and federal taxes.
He plans to use his winnings on his upcoming wedding, he told the NC Education Lottery.