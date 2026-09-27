Nor'easter rain winds down across the DMV as lingering effects remain

The Brief Rain from a lingering nor'easter is winding down across the DMV, leaving behind cool temperatures, power outages and coastal erosion. Ocean City, Maryland, experienced high waters and beach damage, forcing the cancellation of local events like the Oceans Calling Festival. Weather conditions will improve overnight, with cloudy, cool weather on Monday giving way to sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s by midweek.



Rain from a nor'easter sweeping through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is beginning to wind down across the Washington metropolitan area, leaving behind cool temperatures, power outages and coastal damage.

Coastal sections of the DMV region, including areas of Maryland and Delaware, sustained notable beach erosion and localized flooding, according to FOX 5 D.C. Meteorologist Jennifer Delgado.

In Ocean City, Maryland, high waters and coastal erosion were reported, leading to the cancellation of local concerts and outdoor events. Visibility in the area has begun to show gradual improvement as the storm system moves farther north and east toward the Delaware coastline, per Delgado.

By the numbers:

Rainfall totals within the immediate Washington area remained relatively light on Sunday, with official broadcast recordings showing 0.03 to 0.07 inches of rain gathered throughout the day.

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According to the FOX 5 D.C. weather report, daytime temperatures stayed well below the seasonal average of 77 degrees Fahrenheit, topping out at a high of 66 degrees. Conditions varied slightly across local transit hubs on Sunday afternoon: Dulles reported lingering showers, while BWI experienced dry conditions and Reagan National reported clearing skies.

Drying trend precedes midweek warm-up

What's next:

Weather conditions are expected to stabilize Sunday overnight, with shower chances dropping below 10% before fading completely around 9 p.m. While cloudy skies and cool temperatures will persist into Monday afternoon, a drying trend will take hold. Temperatures are then projected to rise significantly by midweek, returning to the 80s, according to Delgado's forecast.

Big picture view:

According to FOX 5 D.C. reporting, tens of thousands of residents across the Mid-Atlantic and New England experienced power disruptions during the storm. At least one casualty was reported in Brooklyn, New York, after strong winds knocked down a tree onto a pedestrian.