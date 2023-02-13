NORAD to conduct air defense exercise over National Capital Region Tuesday morning

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will conduct a training exercise Tuesday amid reports of a fourth aerial object being shot down by military officials over the weekend.

The live-fly air defense, dubbed "Falcon Virgo," will happen between 12:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. over the National Capitol region.

NORAD routinely conducts exercises for many scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft.