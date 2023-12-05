NORAD conducting live-fly air defense exercise over DC region

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will be conducting a training exercise over the Washington area early Wednesday.

NORAD says area residents can expect a live-fly air defense exercise between about midnight and 2 a.m. on December 6.

Officials say if there is bad weather, the exercise will take place the following morning at the same time.

The exercise called "Falcon Virgo" is designed to test NORAD's intercept and identification operations. The exercises will test various scenarios including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft.

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, a U.S. Army UH-60M helicopter, and a Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft will participate in the exercise.

Officials say some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 1,000 feet and may be visible from the ground.