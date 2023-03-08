Expand / Collapse search

NORAD air defense exercise could be visible to DMV residents Thursday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 5 DC
article

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: An United States Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter performs a fly over before the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakl

Expand

WASHINGTON - Plane and military enthusiasts get ready! An air defense exercise on Thursday morning may be visible to residents across the D.C. region.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is scheduled to conduct a Falcon Virgo exercise on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The live-fly air defense will be happening over the skies of the D.C. region.

A photograph shows a F-HTLV Cessna 182T Skylane aircraft flying over the beach of Wimereux, north of France, to monitor migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France to Britain on March 16, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by

Expand

NORAD officials say some of the flights will require planes to fly at 2500 feet, meaning they could be visible to people on the ground weather permitting.

The planes taking part in the training exercise include a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft.

According to NORAD, Falcon Virgo is a routine training exercise that helps the defense command hone its intercept and identify operations during aerial security incidents, like airspace restriction violations, hijackings or encounters with unknown aircrafts.