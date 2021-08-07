Non-profit helps military kids stay active while parents are deployed

A national non-profit with ties to the DMV is helping military kids stay active while their parents are deployed or on active duty.

Our Military Kids supports the children of service members by funding sports, arts and other extracurricular activities.

The organization says kids are able to keep their minds at ease and thrive by doing activities they enjoy.

Those activities also help them cope with stress and build self-confidence during an otherwise difficult time in their lives.

"Busy kids don't have time to worry about whether or not mom or dad are in harm's way, or not progressing in treatment," Kara Dallman, executive director of Our Military Kids, said. "It's the most amazing way that kids can be kids during a time that's pretty stressful all-around."

Since its start in 2004, Our Military Kids has distributed $28 million to 72,000 children of U.S. military service members.

You can find more information on ourmilitarykids.org.

