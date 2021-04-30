Expand / Collapse search

No injuries after tin roof blown off home in Kentlands

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A tin roof blew off a home in the Kentlands neighborhood as severe winds swept through the D.C. region on Friday.

According to Montgomery County officials, no one was injured in the incident on Golden Ash Way.

Pictures and video from throughout the D.C. region showed down trees and damage from the winds that blew into the late evening.

Elsewhere in Montgomery County, downed wires created a dangerous situation when they sparked a small fire in a grassy area in Silver Spring.

