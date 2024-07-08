No charges so far in crash that killed 3 former Wise High School football players

There are still no charges as Maryland State Police continue their investigation of a multi-car crash that took the lives of three friends and former high school football stars in Prince George's County.

The Wise High School community, and more across Upper Marlboro, are still mourning the loss of Khyree Jackson, A.J. Lytton and Isaiah Hazel.

The three were all good friends and former teammates who attended Wise High and led the Pumas football team to a State Championship win in 2016.

Jackson, Lytton and Hazel, all in their early 20s, were killed in a violent car crash around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Maryland State Police say they were in a Dodge Charger heading north on Route 4 near Presidential Parkway when another car hit them as it tried to pass them at a high rate of speed. State police say alcohol may have been a factor.

The 23-year-old woman behind the wheel of the striking vehicle has not been charged as of yet.

Jackson, a defensive back, had just signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He'd played college football at Alabama and Oregon and was a fourth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

"When you talk about players that left their mark on where they’ve been whether that be their high school — Wise High School — whether it be their universities or their colleges or even their pro-level for Khyree's situation, nobody has anything negative to say," said Wise High School head football coach Steve Rapp.

FOX 5 spoke to Jackson's mother who says the family is not up to speaking publicly yet but community members say it’s clear what kind of backgrounds the young men came from.

"It’s all positive and that just speaks to the young men, who these young men were and also the families they came from that raised great young men and I like to think that the Wise football program had a piece in that," Rapp said. "And we all know that legends never die."

We're told there will be a vigil at Wise High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12.