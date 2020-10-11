No charges after Loudoun County cops investigate gun store's Facebook post for voter intimidation

article

In Northern Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a claim of potential voter intimidation at the polls.

This has to do with a volunteer poll worker who came across Facebook ads they found to be a threat.

A source shared this complaint with FOX 5.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 in an emailed response, “the LCSO was made aware of the post and determined it did not rise to the level of a threat or intimidation.”

The Facebook posts referenced show a Facebook ad for an AR pistol on sale – a firearm some politicians and activists might describe as an “assault-style weapon.”

The post was made on September 20th and no longer appears to be online. It shows an image of the firearm – but it is the wording the complainant took issue with.

One post with the firearm price also reads “…the election is just around the corner…”

Another post reads … “I want to see you in a nice AR pistol for the election.”



The person who made the complaint believes this is an example of voter intimidation.

The complainant told FOX 5 they are concerned with armed people showing up to the polls and pointed toward the gun shop owner, who they claim, has encouraged attendance at past events where protesters have shown up armed.

These past events were also events held in support of 2nd Amendment rights.

FOX 5 also spoke with the gun shop owner, Warner Workman, who owns Minuteman Arms in Lovettsville, VA. He called the concern comical.



Workman tells FOX 5 he referenced the election in the ads because of the Democratic candidates and their stance on guns if a Biden-Harris ticket wins.

“They heavily advocate for this – basically the banning, the import and the manufacturing of AR-style platforms. They’re just simply semi-automatic rifles…” said Workman in part of a Zoom interview on Sunday.

Workman went on to say “I’m just a Second Amendment retailer encouraging all law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights. People are going to read into what they want.”

Warner also confirmed he was recently contacted by authorities about the Facebook ads.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office says it’s been working closely with federal, local and state partners “to monitor any credible threats regarding polling locations.”

The Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has concerns regarding illegal activity at the polls, to either call 9-1-1 or contact the LSCO at: (703) 777-1021.