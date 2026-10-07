No arrests after fight following Montgomery County girls high school flag football game

Authorities say no arrests have been made following a physical altercation in a high school parking lot after a girls flag football game Monday night in Montgomery County.

The fight occurred at Poolesville High School following a game against Clarksburg High School. In a joint statement, officials from both schools said that "disrespectful behavior involving students and adults escalated in the parking lot" after the game ended.

School officials stated that taunting and arguing led to a physical fight, prompting staff to call police to de-escalate the situation.

While the joint statement indicated that an adult was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said no transports were made.

Authorities identified six people, including both students and adults, involved in the incident and noted that a cowbell was reportedly used as a weapon during the fight.

"This is not how we expect members of either of our school communities, students and adults alike, to represent themselves, their schools or MCPS athletics," school officials said in the statement.