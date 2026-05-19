NJ man set off fireworks inside Maryland Walmart to steal $10k in jewelry: officials

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The Brief Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, of New Jersey, allegedly used camping fuel to set off a shopping cart full of fireworks in the children's clothing section of a Maryland Walmart. As customers and staff fled the fiery chaos, officials say he broke into a display counter and stole nearly $10,000 in jewelry. The arson resulted in approximately $10 million in damages to the store.



A New Jersey man sparked fiery panic inside a Maryland Walmart when he allegedly used explosives as a diversion to cover up a brazen jewelry heist.

What we know:

Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, was taken into custody in New Jersey last week in connection to an arson and theft that took place inside a Walmart in Maryland last month.

Investigators say video captured the masked suspect loading a grocery cart with boxes of fireworks, then setting them on fire with camping fuel in the kid's clothing section of the store.

When fireworks started to go off, customers and staff quickly fled that store. That's when officials say Rhodes broke into a jewelry counter and stole multiple pieces of jewelry worth nearly $10,000.

By the numbers:

The store suffered nearly $10 million in damages due to fire damage, destroyed inventory and clean up from the smoke and soot.

Dig deeper:

A Jefferson University Baseball T-shirt worn by Rhodes during the heist helped investigators track him down. However, authorities say he has no connection to the university or its baseball team.

What's next:

Rhodes is facing several charges, including first-degree arson and manufacturing an explosive device. He is being held in a New Jersey correctional facility pending extradition to Maryland.