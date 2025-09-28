Nissan Rogue sought in Loudoun County hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously injured

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car at a Sterling intersection. The suspect vehicle is a Nissan Rogue with visible damage. Authorities seek public help with any information.



The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Investigation underway after hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at West Church Road and Magnolia Road, according to police. Deputies found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries, and he was quickly taken to the hospital.

Detectives have recovered several vehicle parts from the scene, allowing them to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue. It's described as possibly grey, dark grey, or black, with damage to the driver's side front quarter panel, door, and potentially the headlight and bumper.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about a Nissan Rogue matching this description to reach out. Detective McClintic can be contacted at 703-777-1021, or tips can be submitted anonymously through Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and the exact circumstances leading to the hit-and-run remain unknown.