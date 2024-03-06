Nikki Haley to suspend 2024 presidential campaign

Nikki Haley is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign after a poor Super Tuesday performance , FOX News Digital confirmed – the last major rival to former President Donald Trump in the Republican contest.

Haley had been vying to become the GOP presidential nominee despite the odds against her, but on Wednesday she is planning to retract her bid.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is scheduled to deliver remarks in Charleston, South Carolina, at 10 a.m. ET. She will make the announcement official in that speech, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Trump and President Joe Biden both notched victories on Super Tuesday from coast to coast, including the delegate-rich states of California and Texas, leaving little doubt about the trajectory of the race.

Haley won Vermont, denying Trump a full sweep, but Trump carried other states that might have been favorable to her, such as Virginia, Massachusetts and Maine, which have large swaths of moderate voters like those who had backed her in previous primaries.

Haley, the former envoy to the United Nations during Trump’s presidency, has faced swatting hoaxes and has been seemingly left behind by her own political party amid her campaign.

Despite winning the Republican primary in the District of Columbia , her only other victory of the 2024 campaign, fellow Republicans had been pressuring Haley to drop out of the race and set their sights on unifying around Trump.

Haley has previously made clear she has no intention of running a third-party campaign.

"I have said many, many times I would not run as an independent. I would not run as no labels because I am a Republican and that's who I've always been," she said on Super Tuesday during an appearance on FOX News.

Now the party is waiting to see if she will throw in her support for the former president, a question she has dodged throughout her campaign.

Trump, who has long been the front-runner in the GOP presidential race, has dominated the race thus far and has turned his focus on an expected rematch with Biden in November.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press and Kelly Hayes contributed.