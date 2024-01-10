NIH electrician dies after falling through storm grate

A 45-year-old electrician died Wednesday after falling into an air-handling intake shaft at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.

An NIH spokesperson said Akwasi Addae had a workplace accident while making repairs on the outside of a building.

"We have notified the family and have offered condolences and support, the spokespersons said in a statement. "We are also offering grief support to his NIH colleagues and NIH first responders."

The fatal incident was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA will look into the cause of the accident and make safety recommendations.