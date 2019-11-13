Nickelodeon, Netflix ink multi-year licensing deal for original animated kids films and series

Netflix and Nickelodeon inked a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, the companies announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The content will be based on both the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new ones “for kids and families around the world.”

The deal marks an expansion of the existing relationship between the two companies, the release said. The two companies’ relationship has so far brought popular animated specials like “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” and “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus.”

Also forthcoming are specials based on “The Loud House” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

FILE: General view of the atmosphere at the Nickelodeon booth at San Diego Convention Center on July 17, 2019, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Netflix Animation supports the global community of storytellers across all genres, tones, and techniques,” the release said.

The upcoming 2019 animated slate includes family animated feature film “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos (streaming November 15), kids animated series “Dino Girl Gauko” from Japan (streaming November 22), adult animated film “I Lost My Body” from Jérémy Clapin (streaming November 29) and “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” from DreamWorks (streaming December 26), among others, according to the release.

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” said Brian Robbins, President of Nickelodeon.

“The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world,” Robbins said.