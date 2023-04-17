Expand / Collapse search

NFL reviewing Commanders sale agreement: AP source

Published 
Washington Commanders
Associated Press

Commanders Sale Timeline: Snyder's scandal-filled ride

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may finally be selling the team, according to sources close to the sale. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal chronicles the decades of disappointment for fans and Snyder's scandal-filled ride.

WASHINGTON - The NFL is now reviewing the sale agreement of the Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the sales process are not being publicized.

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson agreed in principle last week to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion. The group submitted a fully financed, non-exclusive bid for the Commanders that is not yet signed.

Ashburn brewery celebrates Commanders sale with 'Bye Dan' beer

The Dan Snyder era may be nearing its end, but for a lot of Washington Commanders fans, the celebration is just beginning. That includes an Ashburn brewery located just up the road from the team's headquarters. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the Old Ox Brewery on a unique beer that they just released Friday.

The league is looking over that agreement before sending it back for final signatures. Further steps include evaluation by the NFL’s finance committee and a vote by owners. Three-quarters (24 of 32 owners) must approve to make it official.

A spokesperson for Harris declined comment when asked about the sale going to the league for evaluation. A spokesperson for the Commanders did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Featured

Josh Harris-led group nears deal to buy Washington Commanders: report
article

Josh Harris-led group nears deal to buy Washington Commanders: report

After years of controversy swirling around the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder, a new owner could soon be taking over D.C.'s football franchise.

There’s no definitive timetable for when the sale could go through, though the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May could be when owners vote. That would give Harris, Rales and Johnson several months to evaluate the organization before next season starts.

Finding a new stadium is the biggest long-term task for the future of the storied franchise, which has made the playoffs just six times in 24 seasons and won just two postseason games with Snyder in charge — a long way from the glory days of three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires in 2023.