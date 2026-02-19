Newport News man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $63K in Social Security benefits from dead neighbor

article

The Brief A Newport News man pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security funds from his deceased neighbor’s account. Prosecutors say he withdrew nearly $63,000 in benefits after the neighbor’s death. He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in May.



A 62-year-old Newport News man has admitted in federal court to taking tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits that continued to be deposited after his neighbor died.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, beginning on July 5, 2018, Alonzo Darren McClary held power of attorney to make decisions for his elderly neighbor in the event the neighbor was incapacitated or passed away. McClary occasionally withdrew funds from the neighbor’s bank account to assist the neighbor as needed.

After the neighbor passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, the Social Security Administration continued to pay benefits into the neighbor’s bank account. Rather than inform the agency of the death, McClary continued to withdraw money from the account.

Prosecutors say McClary caused a benefit overpayment of $62,957.92, which he stole for his personal use.

McClary pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of government property.

What's next:

McClary is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19. He faces up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.