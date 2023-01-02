New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis.

D.C.

In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free.

It will cost D.C. about $42 million to pay Metro for the free rides. Metro riders tell FOX 5 they're looking forward to it.

Maryland

Starting Jan. 1 in Maryland, possession by adults of up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis is now a civil offense punishable with a maximum fine of $100.

In November 2022, voters made the state the 21st in the country to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults, which begins on July 1, 2023.

Advocates say recreational marijuana in Maryland could generate tax revenue of $500 million a year.

Virginia

For Virginia, 2023 means the Commonwealth's 1.5% sales tax on groceries is history.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin had campaigned to eliminate the tax, but some local governments will still be allowed to charge a 1% grocery tax.

Supporters say it will help consumers in the face of high inflation.

DMV as a Whole

DMV minimum wage workers are also getting a pay raise in 2023. The minimum wage in D.C. went up to $16.50 for non-tipped workers, and it will go up again to $17 on July 1.

In Virginia, the minimum wage will go from $11 to $12 per hour and Maryland's minimum wage will increase from $12.50 to $13.25 per hour.