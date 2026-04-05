Alexandria deputy charged with trying to smuggle drugs into detention center

The Brief A former Alexandria deputy was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a detention center. Amarachukwu Igwe was arrested at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center on April 4. Igwe joined the Sheriff's Office in July 2025, according to officials.



An Alexandria deputy was arrested and charged with trying to smuggle drugs into a detention facility.

What we know:

Former Deputy Sheriff Amarachukwu Igwe was arrested on Saturday, April 4 at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Igwe was trying to bring the drugs to a prisoner at the facility, but was taken into custody before she could.

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Igwe faces charges of drug possession, delivery of drugs to a prisoner and conspiracy.

Igwe was fired from the Sheriff's Office after her arrest.

What they're saying:

"I commend the diligent work of our Investigations, Professionalism & Oversight Section whose proactive efforts uncovered this criminal conduct before it could jeopardize the safety of our staff or the residents of the Detention Center," said Sheriff Sean Casey. "I have zero tolerance for actions that undermine the security of our facility and those who violate the public trust placed in them will face the full consequences of their actions."

The backstory:

Igwe joined the Sheriff's Office in July 2025, according to officials.