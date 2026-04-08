New Virginia education laws tackle classroom phone use and outdated school projects

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The Brief New laws in Virginia aim to speed up school construction and limit cellphone use in classrooms. Lawmakers are targeting classroom distractions while also addressing aging school buildings. Some details on how districts will implement the changes are still unclear.



A new set of Virginia laws is set to impact both how schools are built and how students behave in the classroom.

What we know:

Virginia lawmakers approved several education-focused measures, including House Bill 544 and Senate Bill 498 addressing school construction and Senate Bill 108 targeting cellphone use in classrooms, according to reporting from the Virginia Mercury.

One measure focuses on school construction, addressing long-standing concerns about aging facilities and delays in building new schools. The legislation follows recommendations from a state commission that studied school construction and modernization needs.

Senate Bill 108 targets cellphone use in schools, requiring school boards to adopt policies restricting student use of phones and other smart devices during the school day.

The policy is often described as "bell to bell," meaning restrictions apply from the start of the school day until dismissal, including lunch and time between classes.

The law also includes exceptions for students who need devices for health, accessibility or language support, and it prevents suspension or expulsion based solely on phone violations.

Why you should care:

Lawmakers say the changes are meant to improve both learning environments and school safety.

Supporters of cellphone restrictions argue that limiting device use can reduce distractions, improve focus and help address concerns about student mental health.

At the same time, efforts to speed up school construction are aimed at addressing outdated buildings and growing student populations, which can impact classroom conditions and learning outcomes.

Big picture view:

The legislation reflects a broader push in Virginia to modernize schools while adapting to challenges tied to technology in classrooms.

Across the country, states and school districts are increasingly exploring limits on cellphone use as concerns grow over screen time and its impact on students.

Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements remain a priority as many school systems deal with aging facilities and increased demand for updated learning spaces.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how individual school districts will enforce cellphone restrictions or what specific policies will look like at the local level.

Details on how quickly construction-related changes will impact projects across the state are also still developing.

What's next:

School divisions across Virginia will be responsible for implementing the new policies and adapting them to local needs.

The impact of the laws, both on classroom behavior and school construction timelines, will likely become clearer as they are rolled out.

Dig deeper:

Readers can explore the full legislation and state reports to better understand how the changes could impact schools statewide, including details on cellphone policies and school construction planning.