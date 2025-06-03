Video allegedly shows teens torch Maryland man's truck with him bound inside

The Brief A new video shows teens allegedly setting the victim’s truck on fire while he was inside. Investigators also obtained gas station footage showing a suspect purchasing gasoline used in the fatal arson attack. Both suspects now face murder, arson and assault charges. Police say the suspects had ties to both the victim’s business and a restaurant burglarized days earlier.



Investigators are reviewing a newly surfaced video that is now part of the investigation into two teens charged with the murder of a Davidsonville business owner. The footage allegedly shows the suspects torching the victim’s truck with the victim bound inside.

What we know:

The suspects, 18-year-old Jonah Poole of Davidsonville and Kylee Dakes of Harwood are accused of killing 67-year-old Steve Koza, the owner of Tropic Bay Water Gardens. Both suspects are now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, arson and assault.

Police say Koza was bound at the hands, arms and mouth with tape, placed in the back seat of his own pickup truck and set on fire in the parking lot of his business on May 24.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows Dakes purchasing $10 worth of gasoline, which investigators say was used in the fatal arson attack.

Authorities say both suspects had prior connections to local businesses—including the victim’s.

Business ties under investigation

The backstory:

Investigators say Poole worked for Koza at Tropic Bay Water Gardens about a year ago.

Just days before the murder, on May 18, Pirate’s Cove Restaurant in Galesville was burglarized after hours. According to Anne Arundel County Police, approximately $6,000 in damage was done, and $11,000 in receipts were stolen from a safe.

The owners confirmed to FOX 5 that Dakes was employed at Pirate’s Cove.

Police say Poole is the person captured on the restaurant’s security footage and has been charged in connection with the burglary. Surveillance video from Pirate’s Cove is now part of the investigation.

Community in shock as details emerge

What they're saying:

Residents in the area say they are stunned by the crime.

"That’s absolutely insane. That’s not something you expect from this area. Very shocking, honestly," said Danielle Schline, a county resident.

Neighbors described Koza as a quiet man, well-liked in the community, with no children and few known relatives. The motive behind the killing remains under investigation.

Both suspects are being held without bond.