New video released of suspects allegedly responsible for fatal shooting of pro boxer Danny Kelly Jr.

Investigators are releasing new surveillance video, hoping it will help police catch the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. on Christmas Eve in Prince George's County.

The 30-year-old and his family were traveling on St. Barnabas Road to a holiday event when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, Prince George’s County Police said. His girlfriend and three children did not appear to be hurt in the shooting.

Now, police are releasing footage of the car officials are searching for tonight.

The surveillance video shows a 2007 dark blue GMC SUV. Police say someone inside the truck fired the fatal shot amid a heavily traveled roadway on Christmas Eve.

Police say the video clip is from immediately after the shooting. Responding officers found Kelly unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the shooting.

Kelly was from Clinton, Maryland, and was well known in the boxing ranks around the state.