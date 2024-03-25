New training prepares Loudoun County deputies for aftermath of school shootings

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has conducted active shooter training many times before.

"Suspect fled in a silver Chevy Cruze, also we have multiple victims right inside," emergency personnel said during one such event held last June.

But early next month, officials will be adding something new.

"My understanding, this is the first time that it’s being done in Northern Virginia," said Sheriff Mike Chapman.

Loudoun County sheriff file photo (Getty Images)

It’s called Reunification Training.

No students will be involved, and it will take place at both Newton-Lee Elementary School and Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

Chapman said that it’s meant to simulate the aftermath of a school shooting, including getting students from the incident location to a different, nearby school where their parents can safely pick them up.

"Any of these active violence situations that you see, when you see them across the country, a lot of people tend to show up at the school and everybody’s sort of in a panic," Chapman explained. "It’s better to be on the front side of this and knowing what you’re gonna do to have a very good plan in advance before something like this happens, and then it gets out of control."

"We are proud for LCPS to be at the forefront of efforts such as these," Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence added in a press release announcing the training. "We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. This training is an invaluable opportunity to engage in and learn from a scenario we hope we never have to face."

The training is scheduled for April 5, when students were already scheduled to be out of school.