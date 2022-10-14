New surveillance video shows 5 people carjacking a man in Aspen Hill

Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved.

The incident, police said, took place on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in a residential area off Bel Pre Road.

The video shows the thieves approach the victim as he walks towards his parked 2019 Toyota Corolla. A tussle occurs while the victim tries to hold onto his key, but police said the suspects assaulted the man, took the key, and ran.

Later in the video, at least one of the suspects can be seen returning to the car, getting in, and driving away.

The Corolla was found abandoned hours later after police said it had been involved in a crash on New Hampshire Road and Heartsfield Road.

Police believe one of the suspects may be a 16-year-old. All of the people involved in the carjacking remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070