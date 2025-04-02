National Park Service considers removing reversible lanes on Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway

The Brief Major road changes could be coming to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. The National Park Service is considering eliminating reversible lanes in hopes of easing traffic congestion during rush hour. Community members are encouraged to attend a virtual public scoping meeting on April 2, 2025, to learn about the project, and submit written comments.



The National Park Service is introducing a safety plan that is expected to improve D.C. travel on Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.

NPS will consider eliminating reversible lanes. The lanes have been in place since 1937 and usually help to ease traffic congestion during rush hour.

The plan is already drawing negative pushback from drivers, but the Park Service says this new plan will improve safety for drivers, minimize vehicle congestion, and increase pedestrian and bicycle safety and access.

The proposed plan will also examine pavement resurfacing and restoration on RCPP and its connecting ramps, sign improvements, pavement striping, and repair and installation of guardrails.

NPS welcomes community feedback and anyone interested in chiming in can do so in a few ways. Community members are encouraged to attend a virtual public scoping meeting on April 2, 2025, to learn about the project, and submit written comments either online or by mail during the 30-day public comment period from April 2 to May 2.