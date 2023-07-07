New rideshare app offering free fare in DC neighborhood

A new rideshare platform is offering free rides to D.C. residents through the end of July.

The Mobility Innovation District (MID) just launched their latest initiative, Circuit Rideshare, in Southwest and Navy Yard. The program employs a fleet of eight electric vehicles and an app that enables users to request on-demand transportation. Users can adjust the number of riders through the app, and the service even allows for service animals to ride with patrons. Rides will be free to users through the end of July, and fare will increase to $2 at the end of the month.

The service runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Circuit Rideshare is part of The MID’s latest efforts to provide equitable and environmentally conscious transportation to Southwest D.C. The MID recently launched another initiative, Circuit Ridewell, geared towards providing greeting healthcare services and employment opportunities to underserved communities. Additionally, The MID offers The Buzzard Point Circuit Fixed Route, which provides residents with free transportation between the Southwest Waterfront Station, P Street and the D.C. Central Kitchen headquarters.



