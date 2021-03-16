New Prince George’s County vaccination clinic opening at First Baptist Church of Glenarden

A new vaccination clinic opening in Prince George's County is expected to help expand community access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The vaccination site at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden will begin operations on Tuesday and will operate out of its Family Life Center. The new clinic is a partnership between church leaders, the state of Maryland and University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

Once fully operational, this new site is expected to deliver 900 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Advertisement

"Prince George's County has been disproportionally impacted by this pandemic and the only way for our families, friends and neighbors to get back to normal is through vaccination," said church pastor John K. Jenkins Sr., earlier this month. "With the support of the state and backing of county leaders, we are honored to be able to host a COVID vaccination site focused on the communities that we have been serving for decades and will continue to serve long after the pandemic has passed."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will tour the new facility Tuesday. He will be joined by Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

"This is an opportunity to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Prince George's County," said UM Capital Region Health President and CEO Nathaniel Richardson in a previous statement. "Partnering with First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Pastor Jenkins is an extension of our well-established efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of our community."

Scheduling details are expected to be posted online soon: umcapitalregion.org/getthevaccine