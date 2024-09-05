New photos reveal key evidence in DC officer's death: gun in storm drain, shoe left behind

article

Hours after announcing that an arrest had been made in connection with the death of D.C. police investigator Wayne David, the Metropolitan Police Department released new photos and crucial details from that tragic day.

One image shows the Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun that misfired, killing David, still behind the storm drain grate. Another photo appears to show the suspect, 27-year-old Tyrell Lamont Bailey, fleeing from officers and hopping over a wall onto I-295.

The city's CCTV cameras also spotted Bailey tripping up a set of stairs before he reached the wall, leaving behind his right shoe.

The firearm, which was ultimately recovered by Department of Forensic Sciences Technicians Edward Hanshon and Keith Slaughter, can be seen in one photo with its serial number scratched off.

Court documents FOX 5 reviewed divulge more details about how Bailey was arrested.

They state that a witness came forward a day after the incident and told detectives they had unknowingly assisted Bailey in fleeing the scene of a crime.

The witness identified themselves as the driver of a motorcycle shown in connection with a police investigation.

The witness told detectives that on Aug. 28, while driving on I-295 near Eastern Avenue, they encountered a man, later identified as Tyrell Bailey, who was yelling that he had been robbed and that people were trying to kill him.

Bailey, who was only wearing socks, jumped onto the back of the witness's motorcycle.

The witness told detectives they drove Bailey to a 7-Eleven on Kenilworth Avenue, where Bailey used the witness's phone to make two unanswered calls. After Bailey asked the witness to drive him to another location, they refused and left the area.

That same witness later saw on Instagram that a police officer had been killed and that the suspect fled on a motorcycle matching their own.

The witness gave detectives photos of their motorcycle, which was parked at a relative’s home. Surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven confirmed the witness' account, court docs state.

On Aug. 30, another witness contacted MPD and identified Bailey from the photos that were released.

That witness is reported to have known Bailey for his entire life. They provided detectives with Bailey's address and confirmed that he had served 10 years in prison.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez confirmed Thursday morning with MPD that Bailey was in custody. He reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday night.