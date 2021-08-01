New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street leaves 5 wounded; video shows crowd fleeing gunfire

Disturbing video from New Orleans early Sunday shows crowds fleeing gunfire on Bourbon Street.

The shooting that happened near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue around 3 a.m. wounded at least five people, the New Orleans Police Department said. One individual has been detained, police said in the latest update, as the investigation remains open and active.

Video captured by EarthCam's live feed of Bourbon Street shows crowds walking through the French Quarter. Music is first heard playing on the strip of bars before sudden repeated gunshots send crowds running for safety.

Additional cell phone video circulated online shows one person lying on a street corner.

No additional updates about the shooting have been provided by police. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson both visited the scene, but did not stop to comment to members of local media outlets present, WWL-TV reported.

