New nonstop routes from Dulles Airport include Ogdensburg, South Bend, Provo, and Vero Beach

The Brief Breeze Airways awarded its first Essential Air Service contract to connect Ogdensburg, NY, and Washington Dulles with daily flights starting September 27. Breeze will add three new routes from Washington Dulles to Salt Lake City-Provo, UT; South Bend, IN; and Vero Beach, FL. Fares for these routes start as low as $45 one-way for Ogdensburg to Washington Dulles, with other routes starting at $49 and up. Breeze continues to expand its network, now serving 66 cities, while offering premium services at low costs.



Breeze Airways, a low-cost premium leisure carrier, has been awarded its first Essential Air Service contract, launching daily flights between Ogdensburg, NY, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

This marks the return of service to this route, which has not been served since 2022. Flights are set to begin on Sept. 27, with fares starting as low as $45 one-way.

Breeze’s expansion continues with three additional routes from Dulles, connecting the nation's capital to previously unserved cities.

These new routes include Salt Lake City-Provo, UT; South Bend, IN; and Vero Beach, FL.

Tickets for these routes will start at $49 one-way, with service beginning in the fall.

"We are excited for Breeze Airways to become the 45th airline at Washington Dulles International," said Paul Bobson, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority vice president for airline business development. "These new flights will strengthen our airport’s position as the leading provider of nonstop destinations in the region."

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York also praised the expansion: "Breeze expanding its service in the North Country with flights between Ogdensburg and D.C. is great news for Breeze and the North Country. Ogdensburg International Airport is a gateway for commerce, tourism, and travel for North Country residents, and the sky is the limit for Breeze and Ogdensburg!"

Breeze Airways, founded by David Neeleman, has quickly grown its network since launching in 2021.

"With a great guest experience, including elevated seating options and fast WiFi, and added affordability, Breeze is allowing Guests to more conveniently travel to markets they’ve never seen with nonstop service," said Neeleman.

What is Breeze Airways?

Breeze Airways began flights in May 2021. Breeze offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 66 cities in 30 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Breeze Airways offers no cancellation fees up to 60 minutes before departure, free family seating, and customizable fare options.

The Source

Information for this story was provided by Breeze Airways. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.