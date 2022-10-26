New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer

After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021.

Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during the height of the COVID19 pandemic. Two different candidates for the position since Gayles’ departure had dropped out of the running for various reasons. On Wednesday, County Executive Marc Elrich excitedly announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis.

"I’m so excited to be coming before you today. As was mentioned, Montgomery County was where I was born and bred," said Dr. Davis in opening remarks.

Online, FOX 5 discovered Davis’ Maryland Physician License expired last month. The county executive’s office later confirmed Davis will need a current license in this situation. FOX 5 was told the nominee has until six months after confirmation to address the license but already began reapplying.

Dr. Kisha Davis

Davis graduated from Quince Orchard High School and received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She earned a Master in Public Health and most recently works in health equity, according to a county press release. County officials say Davis brings a great deal of holistic clinical experience to the table.

"It’s also about all those things that contribute to health and well-being, from an aging prospective, mental health issues, the housing issues, nutrition, exercise, diet and rest – all of those things are part of the largest scope of the department so her joining us will help us bring — make sure there’s better integration across the department on the Health and Human Service elements that support health and well-being," said county Department of Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Raymond Crowel.

Crowel told FOX 5 county leaders looked at a total of 15-16 candidates.

During heights of the COVID19 pandemic, the county’s chief health officer provided recommendations to the county lawmakers, Montgomery County Public Schools and in some cases make their own orders. The county saw businesses and schools closed as-well-as as mask mandates ordered.

FOX 5 asked Dr. Davis whether she would’ve done anything different or if she would still do the same, Davis responded, "You know I’m not here to play ‘Monday Morning Quarterback.’ When you look at the outcomes that we have had and the success rate that we’ve had in COVID, I would say we were sitting in a really good place. We have very high vaccination rates. We have seen, you know we have one of the lowest death rates in the county so in terms of where we have gotten now, I think we have done a really good job."

With Montgomery County Public Schools now having a chief medical officer, Dr. Davis noted she would now be working in conjunction with that official on school and student health matters.

Asked about the threats the former Chief Health Officer faced and why she wanted the job, Davis answered in part, "I am encouraged by the support that the county gave him and I hope that we are getting back to a period of more civility and you know and respect for the role. I am a Montgomery County resident just like everybody else and I’m accountable to the residents and to the soccer moms too, who I know, you my kids play with."

Dr. Davis described the nomination as coming full circle on her family’s service to the county, explaining that she comes from decedents, who after slavery, opened one of the first schools in Montgomery County for colored students.

The county council plans to vote on the nomination on November 15th.