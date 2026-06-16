New law clears way for speed cameras on George Washington Parkway

The Brief Virginia state and local police could soon help enforce traffic laws on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. A National Park Service study found high speeds are a major factor in crashes along the corridor. The new law allows speed cameras if the federal government grants approval and takes effect July 1.



Virginia state and local police could soon help enforce traffic laws on the George Washington Memorial Parkway under a new law signed earlier this year by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

What we know:

The measure allows localities to seek authorization for speed cameras on the federally controlled roadway. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the southern stretch from Old Town Alexandria to Mount Vernon has long been considered challenging, with tight sight lines and growing traffic volumes.

U.S. Park Police currently hold jurisdiction on the parkway, but the new law opens the door for Virginia State Police and Fairfax County police to assist with traffic enforcement. Safety concerns have persisted for years and a National Park Service study found high speeds are a major factor in crashes along the corridor.

Speed limits on the parkway are 35 and 45 mph, but the study found most drivers routinely exceed them. The new Virginia law also permits the installation of speed cameras if the federal government grants approval.

A separate bill from Virginia Congressman Don Beyer would direct any revenue from camera‑generated fines back to the National Park Service for parkway maintenance and improvements. That proposal has not yet been scheduled for a vote.

Officials say coordination and operational details still need to be finalized. The law takes effect July 1.