New documentary examines the horrors behind the troubled teen industry

A new documentary from FOX 5 DC takes a look at the troubled teen industry, which has been gaining attention for decades due to allegations of corruption, child abuse and even death.

In the latest True Crime DMV documentary, FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter speaks with several victims from the area who share the horrific experiences they had within the walls of these privately-run youth residential facilities that claim to "cure" young people who struggle with everything from substance abuse to emotional problems.

Parents believed these institutions would help their children – instead their kids were abused and traumatized.

Stolen Innocence: A FOX 5 Documentary debuts in October on the FOX Local app.

She also sits down with mental health experts and politicians to take at the efforts being made to regulate this industry’s future.

Debuting next month, Stolen Innocence: A FOX 5 Documentary will be available exclusively on the FOX Local app. Here's more information on how to download the app on your smart TV today.