New DC law requires riders to lock shared electric scooters

A new law in Washington, D.C. now requires riders to lock up shared electric scooters after their use.

"Because of Mayor Bower's commitment to multimodal transportation, our city is rich with diverse available options like our electric scooters and eBikes," said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott in a statement. "By requiring these shared fleet vehicles be locked to certain infrastructure, and making more of that infrastructure available, we are keeping our sidewalks and public places open and free from obstruction for all to enjoy."

The new law requires riders of District-permitted electric scooters to park and fasten their vehicles to bike racks, in-street bicycle and scooter corrals, parking signposts or stop signs. Officials say they have installed more than 800 bicycle racks so far this year and plan to install at least 1,000 in 2022. The requirement already applies to District-permitted eBikes.

Officials say riders should not use bus shelters, private fences or gates, trees, Capital Bikeshare docks or garbage cans to secure the electric scooters or eBikes.

Locking instructions and guidelines can be found in the app used to rent the vehicles. More information can be found online.