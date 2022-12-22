New DC bar brings Florida beach club vibe to Navy Yard

article

A new bar is bringing the vibes of a Florida beach club to D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood just in time for winter.

The Florida-themed bar called Royal Sands Social Club is located at 26 N Street, Southeast, right across the street from Nationals Park, which you can see from the bar.

The 14,000 square foot two-story venue boasts three bars, multiple private rooms, and an arcade area.

At the heart of the bar, is a sunken "swimming pool" bar covered in blue tiles that make it look like a pool. It also features a "lifeguard station" above the bar, which will act as a DJ booth.

The bar belongs to the Mission Group, which owns several bars across the District, including Salazar, Mission Navy Yard, and Hawthorne.

The bar opens on Thursday, December 22, and will be offering New Year's Eve festivities.

