New bill aims to tackle empty office spaces in Montgomery County

Montgomery County sounded an alarm Monday over the growing amount of vacant office space in Maryland’s largest jurisdiction. Now, local officials say they’re trying to do something about it.

Montgomery County’s office vacancy rate stands at 21.9% – up from 16.5% in September. Council members Monday announced a new bill called the "MOVE" Act, which stands for 'Making Office Vacancy Extinct'. It would give grants up to $150,000 to businesses that want to expand their current offices or move into the county.

"This is really important, an important conversation, because Montgomery County having a 21% office vacancy rate is a huge problem, and it is a huge concern for all of us in County Government," said Evan Glass, Democratic Councilmember for Montgomery County.

Much of the office vacancy increase is blamed on a hybrid workforce and the loss of businesses during the pandemic. The Montgomery County Council will take up the bill at its budget hearings on Wednesday.



