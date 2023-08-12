Nestlé recalls cookie dough for possibly containing wood fragments

article

Nestlé USA has announced a voluntary recall of the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar due to some of the products possibly containing wood fragments.

The impacted products were produced on April 24 and 25 and distributed to various U.S. retailers.

The company said the recall doesn't affect any other products including other varieties of the cookie dough.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination. However, a few consumers have contacted the company about the issue.

Consumers who purchased the product should not use the product and should return it to the store for a replacement or refund.

The impacted product has batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.