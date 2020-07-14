Neighbors rally after face covering confrontation at Old Town Alexandria coffee shop

An Old Town Alexandria business owner is receiving the support of the community after she says a customer became violent after being asked to wear a face covering.

The incident happened earlier this month at Abyssinia Market and Coffee House. The owner, Lily Damtew, said she was ready to close the business for good after the incident until she returned one morning to find words of encouragement from her neighbors posted to her door.

Authorities say the man was taken into custody.

