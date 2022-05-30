Neighbor discusses moment DC Firefighter allegedly pulled gun on him

A man who told police his firefighter neighbor pulled a gun on him says he’d never had an issue with Sgt. Doug Wheeler before the incident.

Wheeler was arrested Thursday at his home on Kentucky Ave. in Southeast.

Benjamin Allen said what happened started with a seemingly friendly encounter. He said Wheeler overheard him speaking about wanting to sell his car.

"He came over, and he inquired about my car," Allen said. "And he asked me to lift the hood and crank it up, he got inside, and he was like, ‘No, thanks, I’m more interested in a stick shift.’ And I said, ‘Cool.’

He said Wheeler went back home and a matter of minutes passed.

"He was smoking and he kind of looked like he’s fading in and out. And then he got up, walked into the road, pulled a gun out of his kangaroo pouch, and said, ‘Go the (expletive) home,’" Allen said. "And then I ran behind my car. And I’m like, there’s all these cameras right here. I’m like, ‘I am home! You’re going to jail.’ And I called the police."

According to a police report, Allen told investigators the same details about what happened.

D.C. police confirmed they returned to Wheeler’s home Friday to recover guns.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said Wheeler is a sergeant assigned to the Bureau of Operations.

"He is currently on administrative leave with pay. The department has an active administrative investigation underway in regards to this incident," a statement from D.C. Fire. reads.

Wheeler was arrested and then released. He did not respond to a request for comment.