Negro League Baseball takes center stage at Montgomery County museum

Negro League Baseball is taking center stage at the Sandy Spring Slave Museum for a limited time in a couple of weeks.

The Negro Baseball League is celebrating its centennial this year, the museum in Montgomery County will host an exhibit on weekends from Saturday, Aug. 29 through Saturday, Aug. 26, My Montgomery County Media reported last week.

Visitors will be permitted by appointment only, and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

The exhibit was created by Prince George’s County native Don Conway.

