Want to help rebuild the Baltimore Key Bridge? Here's how you can get involved

The Maryland Transportation Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The pivotal infrastructure project will reconnect the I-695 Baltimore Beltway.

The MDTA is seeking proposals from design-build teams that can meet the project’s goals of collaboration, schedule, safety, quality, cost, and aesthetics. Interested bidders can find the RFP on the eMaryland Marketplace Advantage platform.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to rebuild the Key Bridge and make the Baltimore area whole again," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. "MDOT will continue to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners as well as local communities to replace the Key Bridge as quickly and safely as possible."

MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner emphasized the project's scale and importance, stating, "The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is a massive effort. We need as many partners as possible pulling in one direction to help us accomplish our goals of reconnecting communities, getting Marylanders where they need to go, and supporting commerce and the movement of goods throughout our region."

The MDTA is using a Progressive Design-Build process for this project. This approach brings the project designer and builder together early, fostering collaboration and resulting in greater efficiencies.

Key milestones for the project include:

Proposals Due: Monday, June 24, 2024

Project Team Selection: Mid-to-late Summer 2024

Project Completion: Fall 2028

The PDB process will proceed in two phases. Phase 1 involves developing the project scope and requirements in collaboration with MDTA and stakeholders. If successful, the PDB entity will negotiate for Phase 2, which includes final design, engineering, and construction. If a guaranteed maximum price is not agreed upon, the MDTA will seek a separate contracting mechanism.

The MDTA hosted a virtual industry forum for the project on May 7, attracting over 1,700 contractors, consultants, and subcontractors worldwide.

A virtual update for local communities, motorists, and other stakeholders is scheduled for June 11.

For more details on the Key Bridge rebuild efforts, to register for the June 11 virtual update, or to access the video and Q&A from the May 7 industry forum, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.