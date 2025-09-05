Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 2,000 arrests have been made during DC's federal takeover

By
Published  September 5, 2025 8:28am EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
National Guard extends stay in DC, as Bowser walks fine line with Trump

National Guard extends stay in DC, as Bowser walks fine line with Trump

DC's National Guard will remain on patrol until at least November as part of President Trump's federal intervention, but many district leaders think the time has come for them to go home. That includes DC's Democratic Party leader Charles Wilson, who joins Jim Lokay on "The Final 5" to weigh in, plus respond to concerns by some that Mayor Muriel Bowser isn't taking a tougher tone with the White House.

The Brief

    • The federal takeover in Washington, D.C., is nearing 2,000 arrests since its beginning.
    • 73 additional arrests were made yesterday.
    • The latest statistics show the federal operation continuing to expand as the legal battle over its authority unfolds.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The federal takeover of Washington, D.C., is nearing a major milestone, with the total number of arrests now approaching 2,000. The latest figures released by Attorney General Pamela Bondi show the ongoing federal operation continues to yield a high number of arrests and illegal gun seizures each day, even as the District's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to block the deployment.

What we know:

According to Attorney General Pamela Bondi, as of today, September 5, there have been a total of 1,914 arrests and 198 illegal guns seized since the start of the federal operation. This follows yesterday's numbers, where 73 additional arrests were made and 10 illegal firearms were seized.

What's next:

The new numbers continue to fuel the debate over the federal presence in the city. The District of Columbia's Attorney General, Brian L. Schwalb, has filed a lawsuit to block the deployment, calling it an "involuntary military occupation" that violates the city's right to self-governance. 

The lawsuit argues that the deployment of nearly 2,300 National Guard troops exceeds the President's authority and could hurt the city's local economy.

However, the U.S. Attorney General's office, led by Pamela Bondi, has consistently defended the operation, stating that the mission is "making the nation's capital safe again for all Americans." The federal government has pointed to the high number of arrests and gun seizures as evidence of the mission's effectiveness.

The Source: This article is based on information from U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi and an ongoing lawsuit filed by DC Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb.

Washington, D.C.