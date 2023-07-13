Near drowning at DC pool leaves 2 adults in critical condition

A man and a woman nearly drowned at a Northeast pool Thursday evening, and according to authorities, both are currently in critical condition.

Just after 5 p.m., D.C. police said they were called to assist D.C. Fire and EMS at the Theodore Hagans outdoor pool — located at 3201 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast.

Once first responders got a hold of the victims, D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said the man and woman were resuscitated. Both were then transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

The Theodore Hagans pool is frequented by members of the Fort Lincoln community. The pool is one of three outdoor pools in Ward 5.

