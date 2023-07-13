Expand / Collapse search

Near drowning at DC pool leaves 2 adults in critical condition

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 7:01PM
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - A man and a woman nearly drowned at a Northeast pool Thursday evening, and according to authorities, both are currently in critical condition. 

Just after 5 p.m., D.C. police said they were called to assist D.C. Fire and EMS at the Theodore Hagans outdoor pool — located at 3201 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast. 

Once first responders got a hold of the victims, D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said the man and woman were resuscitated. Both were then transported by helicopter to a local hospital. 

The Theodore Hagans pool is frequented by members of the Fort Lincoln community. The pool is one of three outdoor pools in Ward 5.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 