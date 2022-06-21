NBC4 anchor Leon Harris sentenced to 10 days in jail for DUI, police confirm

Leon Harris, an anchor at NBC4 in D.C., has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years of supervised probation for a DUI and other charges he received after a crash in Maryland, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Harris does have the right to appeal the sentence he received from District Court Judge Aileen Oliver Tuesday morning. But as it stands now, he will have to use an ignition interlock device for three years.

The crash happened in Montgomery County on Bradley Boulevard at River Road at the end of January.

A police report stated the longtime local anchor initiated a three-car collision. Harris rear-ended a car, which collided with a third car, however, no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities stated Harris attempted to flee the scene following the crash but was later arrested.

Harris faced the following charges:

- Driver of a motor vehicle following vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent

- Negligent driving vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person

- Attempt by a driver to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop

- Failure of driver to drive to curb upon signal by police vehicle

- Failure to return to and remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle damage

- Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision

- Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

- Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

- Driving vehicle while so far impaired by drugs and alcohol cannot drive safely

NBC4 initially relived Harris of his anchor duties, but reinstated him nearly a month later.

On-air, Harris said that he made a "terrible mistake," and that he used the time off to seek help and "work on himself."

Harris is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.



