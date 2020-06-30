NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on courts in Orlando arenas, report says

article

The NBA is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on all three basketball courts when the 2020 season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., on July 30, according to ESPN.

In an effort to continue talking about social justice and racial inequality, the league will paint the phrase inside both sidelines. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, who is also the president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated that the union was working with the league to have players wear "personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages" on the backs of their jerseys.

The league released its schedule last Friday, and the first set of games is set to feature Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans will play in the first game of the resumed NBA season on July 30, taking on Utah in the opener of a doubleheader. And, just as the initial first night of this season-like-none-other did, the second game of the nationally televised twinbill will pit the Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same — one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14. The NBA will be using three arenas at Disney, and other than the two-game slate on the opening night, between four and seven games are set to take place each day.

RELATED: Downtown Orlando 'Black Lives Matter' street mural 'defaced,' police say

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting as early as 1 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights seeing the slate end with 9 p.m. tip-offs — other than NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games being played on the East Coast.

Advertisement

Plans called for 52 of the 88 seeding games to be televised nationally, with 18 on TNT (including the opening-night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV, and three on ABC. Games will be shown in local markets as well.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no tip-off scheduled for less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings — and with the league allowing time in between games for heavy sanitizing.

If a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in either conference is needed by the ninth-place team finishing within four games of the team in eighth, those games in a best-of-two series that the No. 9 team would need to sweep would begin on Aug. 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates at FOXNews.com