Nazi flag seen at Frederick school; superintendent promises 'appropriate action'

An investigation is underway after neighbors saw a Nazi flag hanging at Governor Thomas Johnson High School.

Superintendent Theresa R. Alban says the school district will "take appropriate action" Monday in light of the incident. A viewer sent Fox 5 a photo of the flag, which shows a Swastika, on Saturday.

"The flag was removed as soon as our administrators were made aware. An apology was sent to the community," Alban said in a statement to Fox 5. "This does not reflect the values of our school system."

The flag is the latest neo-Nazi incident in the area.

A Vienna man was charged last month with calling in a bomb threat to the historic black Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, while three suspected white supremacists were charged with attempting to bring a homemade assault rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition to a contentious pro-gun rally in Richmond.

