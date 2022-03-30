Navy aircraft crashes in Virginia waters; two rescued, one missing: report

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the waters in Virginia and two people had been rescued while a search for a third is ongoing, according to local reports.

The Coast Guard told FOX 5 DC it was assisting with a military plane crash in the Chincoteague River near Wildcat Marsh.

Local reports said the crash involved a Navy V-22 Osprey aircraft but the Coast Guard did not confirm what type of aircraft was involved or whether anyone has been rescued or is missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Elizabeth City as well as a motor lifeboat to the scene, a spokesperson said.

The time of the incident was not clear, but the Coast Guard told FOX 5 DC they received a call to assist around 7:30 p.m. According to Coast Guard Public Affaird Officer Katie Blue, "Watchstanders dispatched a MH60 Jayhawk from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47' Motor Lifeboat from STA Chincoteague to the scene."

The Shore Daily News reports two people were outside the aircraft and a third was missing.

A similar aircraft crashed earlier this month in Norway, killing four Marines. The MV-22B Osprey crashed during the Cold Response drill, which involves 220 aircraft, 30,000 troops, and 50 vessels from 27 countries.

